Victims in Casa Grande plane crash identified

FLORENCE, Ariz. -- The Pinal County Medical Examiner has positively identified the two men who died in a fatal plane crash at the Casa Grande airport this week.

It was announced on Friday that 51-year-old Stephen Stafford of Green Valley and 65-year-old Tucson resident Del Steinbronn died during Wednesday’s crash.

According to authorities, Stafford was a certified flight instructor with several years of flying experience. Steinbronn was a retired private practice urologist who had also been flying for years.

Late Wednesday morning Steinbronn and Stafford’s Beechcraft King twin engine turboprop aircraft crashed just north of the Casa Grande airport.

Forensic evidence studied by medical examiners revealed that both men died of injuries caused by the impact of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

