Cold front moving through Arizona

PHOENIX -- A cold front pushing through Arizona is bringing windy conditions to the northern part of the state.

As of 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, Springerville had recorded a 53 mph wind gust. Williams had a 50 mph gust and Show Low had wind gusts up to 47 mph.

Around the Valley, the peak winds so far have been in the 25 to 30 mph range.



Clouds are beginning to thicken and move our way. With that, expect chances for overnight rain showers in the deserts and snow in the high country.

While the snow level is going to be fairly low, around 4,000 feet, the storm is still not super moist. As a result, 4 to 8 inches of snow is still expected in many locations from Flagstaff to the White Mountains.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the high country through 5 p.m. on Saturday.



Here in the Valley, we do have a slight chance for passing showers, but we’re really not expecting any significant amounts of rain. Even our most aggressive models indicate we’re looking at one tenth of an inch or less around metro Phoenix.



It will be very cool this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s around the Valley and by Sunday morning, we’ll see lows back in the 30s.