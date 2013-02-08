Phoenix church hit by vandals twice this week

PHOENIX -- Construction of a church in Phoenix was nearly finished.

That was until Phoenix Police said two teenage boys, 14 and 15, vandalized God's house.

The boys face felony charges for their crimes.

"I couldn't sleep all night last night. I was so sad. You help a church. You don't destroy it," said church member Lynn Lozanovski.

Lozanovski and her husband Jim poured their hearts into their house of worship named St. Michael the Archangel Church.

The Macedonian Orthodox church is near 29th avenue and Deer Valley Road.

There's now thousands of dollars of damage inside the church.

More than a dozen windows were busted out, the bathroom's drywall was smashed in, and shards of glass were everywhere.

"We had a stool and nice sink they ripped it off and let the water run all over," said Jim.

It's the second time in two weeks vandals have stopped by.

"It's so violently terrible feeling that I’ve never experienced anything before," said Jim.

The couple raised lots of cash to build a beautiful church.

"I want something to leave for my grandkids and my kids," said Lynn.

Across the Valley in Mesa, someone spray painted hateful messages in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church’s gym.

Earlier this week someone scribbled the numbers 666 on the wall.

"It makes me feel like someone is sick in the mind," said Deacon James Miller.

Next Saturday parishioners in Phoenix hoped to show off their hard work at St. Michael the Archangel Church.

Now the Lozanovskis are concerned about their hefty insurance deductible.

"If you can help, please help everything is tax deductible," said Lynn.

Contact Jim at 602-723-9196 or email svarangel@usa.com.

Donations can be sent to:

22815 W. Sierra Ridgeway

Wittman, AZ 85361