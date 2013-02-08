Man sentenced in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

PHOENIX -- A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her young daughter has been sentenced to 44 years in prison.



Victor Abraham Martinez Jr., 27, was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison for second-degree murder and 22 years in prison for child abuse.



Martinez was charged with fatally shooting Christina Hallman on Jan. 4, 2010.



Prosecutors said Martinez became upset during a conversation with Hallman inside her car in front of his house. He pulled out a small-caliber handgun and shot her six times. He then drove the vehicle a short distance from his home and parked it in the parking lot of a business where employees found Hallman's body the next morning.



Hallman's 2-year-old daughter, who was not harmed, was also in the car.



"We are grateful for the imposition of aggravated penalties for the unspeakably cruel and heinous acts of this defendant," said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery. "While today's sentence represents a measure of justice for this terrible crime, our hearts go out to Christina's family and her daughter, who have suffered an irreplaceable loss."



Martinez will not be eligible for early release.



Martinez and Hallman had dated for about three months before she ended the relationship in December 2009.