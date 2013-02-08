Homeowner in west Phoenix shoots 1 of 3 intruders

PHOENIX (AP) -- Police say a homeowner in west Phoenix has shot one of three men who allegedly broke into his house.

Phoenix police say two other intruders fled the scene and officers were still looking for them Friday afternoon.

Police say the homeowner came home about 11 a.m. and saw three men trying to burglarize his house.

They say the intruder shot has been transported to a Phoenix hospital in extremely critical condition.

Police say the homeowner is cooperating with authorities investigating the shooting.

The name of the homeowner isn't immediately available and police say the intruder shot may be a teenager.