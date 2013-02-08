Ariz cabbie convicted of manslaughter in beating

PHOENIX (AP) -- A taxi driver has been convicted of manslaughter in the beating death of a man in Avondale in 2011.

Maricopa County prosecutors say a jury found 46-year-old Gary Mayo of Peoria guilty of the lesser charge Friday.

Jurors then began deliberations in the trial's aggravation phase.

Mayo was arrested in August 2011 after witnesses told police they saw Mayo and another man beating 57-year-old James Fournier.

Fournier was a lead engineering inspector for the city of Peoria.

Witnesses told police that a fight broke out after Mayo backed his van out of a parking spot at a strip mall and nearly hit the vehicle in which Fournier was a passenger.

Police decided not to pursue charges against the other man in the case, who was a passenger in Mayo's van.