Phoenix police seek 2 suspects in armed robbery spree

PHOENIX -- Police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in at least six armed robberies in Phoenix over the course of four days.



Police said the robberies occurred at Dutch Bros. Coffee, Subway and Circle K locations between Feb. 1 and Feb. 4.



Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Steve Martos said the suspects entered the businesses during the evening hours while brandishing a handgun and a rifle. After obtaining money, they fled on foot.



The armed robberies occurred at:



1200 E. Glendale Ave.

4100 N. 24th St.

4300 E. Cactus Road

2500 W. Thunderbird Road

21000 N. Tatum Blvd.

1600 E. Washington St.



In one of the incidents, the suspects were seen getting out of a dark-colored four-door vehicle. The vehicle was described as possibly a '90s-model import with tinted windows.



One suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 16 and 20 years old and the other suspect is described as a white male between 18 and 22 years old.



Police released surveillance videos and photos of the suspects on Friday.



Anyone with information related to what police are calling the "Lost Dutchman" robberies is asked to call 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.



Martos said police came up with the name because the series of robberies began at a Dutch Bros.