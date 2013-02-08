GMAZ playlist: Friday, Feb. 8

By Catherine Holland
448a Virtual Insanity, Jamiroquai
456a Smooth, Santana
515a Get Down on It, Blue
544a Beauty and a Beat, Justin Bieber w/ Nicki Minaj
610a Home, Phillip Phillips
612a Thank God it's Friday, R. Kelly
618a I Want to be Your Man, Zapp & Roger
628a Hey Mr. DJ, Zhane
639a The Way I Are, Timbaland
713a All Right Now, Free
723a America the Beautiful, Ray Charles
730a Wild Ones, Flo Rida
743a Break Your Heart, Taio Cruz
746a Moves Like Jagger, Maroon 5
751a Let's Get It On, Marvin Gaye
900a Danza Kuduro, Don Omar
942a She's So High, Tal Bachman
