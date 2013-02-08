GMAZ playlist: Friday, Feb. 8

Posted: Updated:
By Catherine Holland By Catherine Holland

448a    Virtual Insanity, Jamiroquai
456a    Smooth, Santana
515a    Get Down on It, Blue
544a    Beauty and a Beat, Justin Bieber w/ Nicki Minaj
610a    Home, Phillip Phillips
612a    Thank God it's Friday, R. Kelly
618a    I Want to be Your Man, Zapp & Roger
628a    Hey Mr. DJ, Zhane
639a    The Way I Are, Timbaland
713a    All Right Now, Free
723a    America the Beautiful, Ray Charles
730a    Wild Ones, Flo Rida
743a    Break Your Heart, Taio Cruz
746a    Moves Like Jagger, Maroon 5
751a    Let's Get It On, Marvin Gaye
900a    Danza Kuduro, Don Omar
942a    She's So High, Tal Bachman

>>> Past playlists