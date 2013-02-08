Remains found in desert near Peoria are those of a woman

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Police in Peoria say skeletal remains found in the desert are those of a female adult, but it could take weeks to learn the person's identity.



The bones were discovered Wednesday by people walking or hiking near Arizona 74.



More than a dozen detectives, forensic experts and crime-scene technicians combed an eight-acre area on the side of a hill Thursday.



Authorities are searching for other bones as well as any evidence including jewelry, clothing or possible murder weapon.



Police officials say investigators don't suspect the bones are linked to any recent missing-persons case at this time.

