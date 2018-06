AVONDALE, Ariz. -- The Avondale Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 125th Avenue and Monterey Way.

Somebody called 911 to report gunfire at about midnight By 6:30 a.m. Friday, police were wrapping up the on-scene portion of their investigation.

At this point, investigators do not have any information about the victim and there are no details regarding a possible suspect.

Detectives expected to say more about the incident later in the day.