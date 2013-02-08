Detectives look for new leads in 25-year-old case of missing Phoenix boy

PHOENIX -- Myron Traylor would turn 38 this year, but nearly 25 years ago, he disappeared without a trace. It’s a case that captured the community’s attention and continues to raise questions, decades later.



“It’s not out of our minds; it isn’t going away,” said Detective William Andersen of the Phoenix Police Department. Andersen inherited the case, which has been under investigation since July 1988 when Traylor went missing while on his way to his grandmother’s house.



Police say Myron,13, and his mother were walking in the area of South 16th Street and Southern Avenue. He and his mother separated while Myron went to buy a drink at OK Fish and Chips. Myron has never been heard from or seen since.



“There’s no way this child became lost,” Andersen said. Detectives say the only explanation that makes sense is homicide.



“What cripples this case, you don’t have a body; you don’t have a crime scene,” Andersen said.

Police have tried to recreate Traylor’s life; they’ve talked to friends, family, people with whom he came in contact.



Although no one has been arrested, police say they do have an investigative lead in convicted killer Gettus Mintz. Police say Mintz was Myron's mother's boyfriend at the time of the teen's disappearance.



Mintz is currently in prison, after he was convicted of stabbing and killing another woman in 2009.

Detectives have tried to interview him about Traylor’s case, but haven’t succeeded. However, police say they consider him a person of interest.



Investigators are now looking for any little clue that may have been missed in years past.

“Somebody out there knows who did this, and we need them to come forward,” said Sgt. Darren Burch of Silent Witness.



“We need to give this child justice,” Burch continued. “I have no doubt this crime will be solved; it’s just a matter of getting that message to the right person.”

Burch is hoping new tips, which can be called in anonymously, will help solve the case decades later.



“This 13-year-old man was robbed of his life,” Andersen said. “He should have a wife, a home, kids of his own, but he was deprived of that.”



Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377), 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).