Tucson mother accused of killing her 10-year-old son

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A Tucson mother has been charged with murder for allegedly killing her 10-year-old son.

Tucson Police said Jean Cataline, 49, called 9-1-1 on the morning of Jan. 30 to say that she had strangled her child.

Police arrived to find the boy suffering from obvious signs of trauma. Officers and personnel from the Tucson Fire Department performed emergency first-aid on the child before transporting him to the hospital.

Cataline was booked into the Pima County Jail on charges of child abuse and attempted first-degree murder.

Detectives with the Dependent Child Unit began investigating the case and learned that Cataline and her son were the only people home at the time of the incident.

Detectives also discovered that Cataline had used an extension cord to strangle her son.

Cataline’s son eventually died from his injuries on Thursday morning.

She is now facing a charge of first-degree murder.



