Authorities searching for CVS robbery suspect, offer reward

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Tempe Police and Silent Witness are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy this week.

Police said the man walked into the CVS at 1424 W. Baseline Road on Monday afternoon and handed the pharmacist a note demanding pills.

The man reportedly became agitated and started to climb over the counter before the pharmacist finally gave him pills. The man then fled the scene on foot.

According to police, the suspect is a white or Hispanic male around the age of 25.

He’s between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall and has a heavy build. He was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a white baseball hat, a hoop earring, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and long navy blue shorts with white shoes.

Anyone with any information can call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at www.silentwitness.org.



