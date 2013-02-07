No IDs yet in Arizona plane crash that killed 2

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities still haven't released the names of two men killed in the crash of a private plane at Casa Grande Municipal Airport in southern Arizona.



The twin-engine Beechcraft Air King went down Wednesday morning as it was landing and burst into flames north of a runway.



The small plane was registered to a Tucson company - Sauo Aero Services - which didn't returned calls Thursday.



The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that authorities haven't been able to confirm the identity of the plane's passenger yet so the victims' names haven't been released yet.



The cause of the crash remains unclear.



Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were at the crash site Thursday.



The wreckage was being moved to a storage facility in Phoenix on Thursday night.