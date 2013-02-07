FBI arrest man suspected in 4 Ariz. bank robberies

PHOENIX (AP) -- A Phoenix man is in custody for allegedly robbing or trying to rob four banks around Arizona since last summer.

FBI officials announced Thursday that 48-year-old Alan Jeffery Farber is being held on suspicion of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

They say Farber is suspected of being the so-called "Dynomite Bandit." He was arrested Wednesday.

FBI officials say the "Dynomite Bandit" was at a Chase Bank in Peoria on July 3, a Wells Fargo Bank in Anthem on Dec. 21, another Chase branch in Scottsdale on Jan. 2 and a Bank of the West branch in Black Canyon City on Jan. 4.

The FBI gave the robber the misspelled "Dynomite" nickname because the explosive devices he used were fake.