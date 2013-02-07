Arizona man pleads guilty to stalking woman in Md.

BALTIMORE (AP) -- An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to stalking a woman in Maryland.



Forty-nine-year-old David Charles Richards of Phoenix entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Baltimore. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison at sentencing June 24.



According to his plea, Richards and the woman had a previous romantic relationship, but had not been in contact for 15 years. Prosecutors say beginning in 2006, Richard used the Internet, phone, and U.S. mail to stalk the woman, and had created a website in her name.