Cold weather still headed into Arizona

PHOENIX -- A pretty strong cold front is headed towards Arizona and should be passing through the state by Friday afternoon.

Ahead of the front, we’re expecting gusty winds. Wind Advisories have been posted in northern Arizona. Behind the front, scattered snow showers will develop Friday night in northern Arizona.

By Saturday morning, we’ll have a chance for showers in the Valley, a chance that will linger in the forecast through Monday.



Temperatures are also going to be cold. From the 70s Thursday, by Saturday afternoon we’ll only be in the mid 50s. For metro Phoenix, even with the chance for rain throughout the weekend, we’re not expecting much rain, probably much less than a quarter of an inch at most locations.



In northern Arizona, the Weather Service is calling for three inches of snow or less for elevations above 5,000 feet. However, we’re seeing some indications the storm may be gathering a bit more moisture so we’re going to keep a close eye on that.

One of our models indicates up to 12 inches of snow is possible in some of the “favored” snow areas south of Flagstaff.



As for this weekend, we’ll be introducing our newest meteorologist, Kim Quintero to the 3TV Family. We hope you’ll tune in to her forecasts on Good Morning Arizona this Saturday and Sunday.