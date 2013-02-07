Mesa homes, businesses without phone service after Century Link line damaged

MESA, Ariz. -- A couple thousand homes and businesses in Mesa are without phone service after a contractor damaged a telephone line.

The City of Mesa said the contractor working on the Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue improvements project did damage to a Century Link line on Thursday afternoon.

Approximately 2,000 residential and commercial phone lines have been affected.

Crews are working around the clock to restore service to those without phone service.

All of Century Link’s customers are expected to have service by Friday afternoon.



