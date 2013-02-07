1-Year-old rushed to hospital after being found in pool

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. -- A 1-year-old boy had to be rushed to the hospital Thursday after being pulled from a West Valley pool.

Emergency crews responded to a home near El Mirage and Cactus roads after the child was found face down in the pool.

The grandmother had been watching the boy, but he went into the water when she stepped inside.

It’s not known how long the child was in the pool.

He was taken by air to a nearby hospital, and was said to be breathing and spitting up water.

El Mirage Police said Thursday evening that the child was still in critical condition, and detectives are investigating the incident.

