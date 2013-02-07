UPDATE: Craigslist landscaper returns money

PHOENIX -- An update on an unlicensed Valley contractor who made a big promise to return money.

He was paid $2,000 to do a job, but after walking off the job, he told me he would return the money.



"Before you guys got involved, we were pretty much just kinda stressing. We pretty much paid for nothing," said Jeremy Vega who's finally breathing a small sigh of relief. "I feel pretty good, something's better than nothing."

Jeremy finally got his money back from a landscaper by the name of Filiberto Ramos.

Jeremy says he found Filiberto through a Craigslist ad and hired him for a landscaping project

"We wanted to just landscape this whole thing. Do rock, curbing, grass and tree in the corners, do some plants, just make it look nice,” said Jeremy in our first 3 On Your Side report.

But Jeremy said after giving Filiberto $2,000 to start the work, only a small concrete slab was laid and a few trenches were dug.

"I feel suckered," he said.

3 On Your Side got involved and managed to get a hold of Filiberto Ramos on the telephone.

He acknowledged he abandoned the job but since he did do some work, he agreed to return around $1,300.

3 On Your Side set a timeline for Filiberto to return the money, and he claimed he would.

He gave Jeremy a payment of $950, and on Thursday he returned the remaining $400, for a total of $1,350.

We appreciate that and so does Jeremy, who said he probably would have never seen any money if it wasn't for 3 On Your Side.

"It means a lot, it doesn't sound like it's a whole lot of money, but to a growing family like us, any penny counts," he remarked.

Jeremy said he'll now use the money to finish his backyard.

