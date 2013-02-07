Woman sentenced in hit and run death of Peoria teen

PHOENIX -- A Valley woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for the October hit-and-run accident that left a Peoria teenager dead.

In addition to the prison time, 23 year old Laura Flanders will also have to serve three years of supervised probation.

On Oct. 29, 18 year old Joey Romero was hit by a Chevy Trailblazer as he was walking home from his job at a 99-cent Only Store near Thunderbird Road and 83rd Avenue. The driver left the scene.

Romero later died from his injuries.

Tips led Peoria police to Flanders' home near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway in Phoenix where they located the SUV.

The vehicle was impounded as evidence and Flanders was taken in or questioning. She was charged with negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to court documents, Flanders told police said she was "dazed" from medications, and unaware of her location as she drove her vehicle onto the sidewalk at 42 mph and hit Romero.

Flanders reportedly said she knew she hit something but thought it was a tree, pole or bush.

According to the documents, Flanders disregarded instructions on her medications that warned patients not to drive. Police said Flanders was so heavily medicated that she drank nail polish until realizing what it was and spitting it out onto her friend's floor.

"I was too dazed," Flanders told police. "I probably should not have been driving."