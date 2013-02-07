Learn to cut, slice and roll up your own sushi

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- The Sushi Room in Chandler invites you to cut, slice and roll up your own sushi. You have seen it being made but have you actually tried to roll up the raw stuff? It is easier than it looks.

Not sure what rice to use or how to make it stick? Need to know the best fish to use? All it takes is the right tools and a lesson or two from one of our experts.

Every second Saturday, The Sushi Room offers a sushi-making class that will be sure to spice up your weekend.

Bring your sweetie, grab your friends or come meet new people and learn how to make sushi from our experts.

This lesson in hands-on sushi-making is sure to pique your culinary curiosity - and perhaps a lot more. The sushi-making experts will show you how to impress your friends at your next party or perhaps get involved in a new career.

There are a few spots left for Saturday Feb. 9, or email to reserve your spot for March 9 or April 13.

When: The second Saturday of the month

Time: 11:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Sushi Room. 2475 W. Queen Creek Rd. in Chandler. (Dobson and Queen Creek)

$35 includes appetizer, a variety of rolls, a self-made roll, and a cold or hot sake bomber

The Sushi Room's popular sushi-making classes fill up fast, so get rolling today by RSVPing to Tiffany at tiffany@up-agency.com or visit or website at www.sushiroomaz.com.