PD: Man having 'bad day' robs Burger King in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. -- A 74-year-old Gilbert man is in jail after allegedly robbing a Burger King restaurant Wednesday afternoon.



Gilbert police said James Richard Miletta walked into the Burger King at Warner Road and Val Vista Drive at about 3:15 p.m. and told the cashier he was having a bad day. He then reportedly brandished a handgun and demanded the money in the register.



The cashier gave Miletta an undisclosed amount of money and he left the business.



Gilbert police spokesman Sgt. Jesse Sanger said witnesses saw Miletta get into a tan Chevy passenger car and head north on Val Vista Drive. About five minutes later, officers located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop near Elliot Road.



Miletta was taken into custody without incident. Officers said they recovered the handgun and stolen money.



Sanger said Miletta confessed to the armed robbery and was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail where he remains in custody with a $48,000 bond.



No one was injured during the incident.

