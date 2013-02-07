Officer-involved shooting was possible 'suicide by cop'

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police say an officer fatally shot a man who had pointed a handgun toward two officers while they tried to negotiate his surrender.

Sgt. Trent Crump says the man was shot Thursday on the sidewalk outside a midtown treatment facility near 13th Place and Campbell Avenue. The man earlier threatened to kill himself.

According to Crump, the man produced a gun and made that threat while talking to a crisis team who called police.

Crump says the crisis team and other patients in the treatment facility were evacuated before the man was shot.

Crump says the man had a history of mental illness and drug abuse.

His identification is being withheld pending notification of relatives.