'Violent drug dealer' gets 15 years in prison

PHOENIX -- A man described by the FBI's Phoenix Division and the U.S Attorney's Office as a "violent drug dealer" has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

U.S. District Judges Neil V. Wake and G. Murray Snow handed down their sentences for Robert Francis Dayaye Jr., aka "Fat Rob," on Monday.

In early October, Dayaye, 33, of Whiteriver, pleaded guilty in two separate cases that go back to 2011. One was possession of meth with intent to sell. The other was carjacking.

Investigators say Dayaye was the leader of the Diamond Creek Boyz ("DC Boyz") gang on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

"On June 11, 2011, Dayaye ordered four others to steal a car from a female acquaintance," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. "The four men attempted to steal the car by force, which resulted in the hospitalization of the victim."

Then on Dec. 6, 2011, Dayaye was found armed with a hangun in a vehicle containing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.

In February 2012, investigators executed a search warrant on a storage locker Dayaye was using and discovered some 100 firearms. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, most of those weapons were military-style and four were illegal.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Arizona Department of Public Safety; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Drug Enforcement Administration, as part of the Northern Arizona Violent Gang and Safe Streets Task Force. The prosecution was handled by Dimitra H. Sampson and Keith E. Vercauteren, Assistant U.S. Attorneys, District of Arizona, Phoenix.

Dayaye's 15-year sentence is a combined term for both cases.