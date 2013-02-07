GMAZ playlist: Thursday, Feb. 7

GMAZ playlist: Thursday, Feb. 7Posted: Updated:
By Catherine Holland
442a Rockin' Robin, Bobby Day
449a Some Nights, Fun
452a The Other Side, Bruno Mars
515a Ridin' Solo, Jason Derulo
544a Suit and Tie, Justin Timberlake
552a Baba O'Riley, The Who
610a Stereo Hearts, Gym Class Heroes
614a I Cry, Flo Rida
629a This Love, Maroon 5
644a Down, Jay Sean
711a Ho Hey, The Lumineers
729a Listen to the Music, Doobie Brothers
738a Just a Dream, Nelly
741a I Wanna Be Rich, Joey Calloway
819a Thank God I'm a Country Boy, Billy Dean
821a Flower Man, Tonic
826a Unity, Shinedown
828a So Good, B.o.B.
840a Billie Jean, Michael Jackson
855a Ice Ice Baby, Vanilla Ice
900a Crocodile Rock, Elton John
925a Flower Man, Tonic