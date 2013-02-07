GMAZ playlist: Thursday, Feb. 7

442a    Rockin' Robin, Bobby Day
449a    Some Nights, Fun
452a    The Other Side, Bruno Mars
515a    Ridin' Solo, Jason Derulo
544a    Suit and Tie, Justin Timberlake
552a    Baba O'Riley, The Who
610a    Stereo Hearts, Gym Class Heroes
614a    I Cry, Flo Rida
629a    This Love, Maroon 5
644a    Down, Jay Sean
711a    Ho Hey, The Lumineers
729a    Listen to the Music, Doobie Brothers
738a    Just a Dream, Nelly
741a    I Wanna Be Rich, Joey Calloway
819a    Thank God I'm a Country Boy, Billy Dean
821a    Flower Man, Tonic
826a    Unity, Shinedown
828a    So Good, B.o.B.
840a    Billie Jean, Michael Jackson
855a    Ice Ice Baby, Vanilla Ice
900a    Crocodile Rock, Elton John
925a    Flower Man, Tonic

