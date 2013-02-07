Old motorcycle garage transformed into hot new hangout

PHOENIX -- An old motorcycle garage in North Central Phoenix is being transformed into a hot new hangout.

On Thursday's Good Morning Arizona, Stella Inger got a sneak preview of the new complex called, simply, "The Yard". It's the latest innovation from Fox Restaurant Concepts.

The 53,000 square foot building at 7th Street south of Bethany Home Road used to house a motorcycle garage. But the space will soon be home to several restaurants, as well as areas to play ping-pong, bocce ball and corn-hole.

"This is definitely new for North Central Phoenix," says Anita Walker of Fox Restaurant Concepts. "There are plenty of amazing restaurants in this area. But this is the first place you can really come any time of the day and hang out with your family and friends. It can be a date night. It can just be the girls going out, or you can bring the kids here to play some games."

The first restaurant in The Yard opens Monday. It's a second Culinary Dropout, which is already popular in Scottsdale. Coming later this spring, The Yard will also feature a seafood and oyster bar restaurant called Little Cleo's.

Stella got a preview of one of Culinary Dropout's signature dishes, called The 36 Hour Pork Ribs. "We brine them for 12 hours, we cook them for 12 hours, we let them marinate for 12 hours," Chef Andrew Ashmore tells us. "The result is 36 hours of pure heaven.

The new space can seat hundreds of people. The location also offers plenty of parking.

Already 75 people have been hired to work at The Yard. And the folks at Fox say they expect to hire many more.