One more day of warm weather, for now

PHOENIX -- Lots of sunshine around the Valley Wednesday resulted in a high of 74 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport.

On Thursday, we also expect highs in the 70s. After that, an approaching cold front will bring rather windy conditions to the state on Friday with cooler temperatures.

By the weekend, we’ll see widely scattered rain and snow showers mainly in the mountains. Phoenix is looking at chances of rain around 20 percent.



So while the chance for rain is low, we are going to see cooler temperatures. By the weekend, expect metro Phoenix highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.