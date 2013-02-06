Scammers going door-to-door pretending to be culinary students

PHOENIX -- Valley residents are being targeted by door-to-door scammers pretending to be culinary school students.

According to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the suspects have been pretending to be students at Le Cordon Bleu Scottsdale and claiming that they’re raising money for a community service project.

The suspects have been telling people that their donation will go towards a scholarship to Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, with a portion of their money also going to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital or a charity of their choice.

Residents in Chandler, Sun City, and Glendale have reported being contacted by the scammers.

Both Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Le Cordon Bleu have said that no such scholarship or affiliation exists.

“We do not solicit door-to-door for donations,” said Steve Schnall, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Phoenix Children’s Hospital. “It’s a shame that people would use our name to benefit themselves and prey on our community’s willingness to help our patients and families.”

Anyone who is contacted by the scammers is asked to call their local police department.



