Peoria Unified School District to present four-day school week study

Another Arizona school district might be moving closer to a four-day school week.

Already Apache Junction has chosen to close a budget gap that way. And now, Peoria is getting ready to let parents know what a four-day week might look like in their district.

Peoria Unified School District is about to unveil its 30-day study into a four-day school week, looking at how it has impacted other places, PUSD said it believes the plan could save $3.9 million.

"I appreciate them looking into all of the options,” said parent Rachel Thomas.

“I think it's nice that they are doing something creative,” said parent David Dergan.

Some parents hope the district decides on a four-day week as a solution.

“I actually think it works really well in the workforce. I get four 10s at work. It elongates days during the week, so less homework is what I've read about it. Looks to be something worth looking at,” said Dergan.

But others hope the district keeps a five-day school week.

“I just came from California where they have a four-day school week, and then a half-day every week, and it was awful because you couldn't work. They just don't have the programs set up for it yet like they do for summer vacation," said parent Sierra Helvig.

“I'm afraid that the school days will be too long,” said Thomas. “I have young kids, so I'm concerned that being in school for almost 9 hours is going to affect them."

"I don't think it's a good idea, and I think parents have issues with trying to get childcare for that extra day when they're working,” said parent Pam Rosequist.

The study looks at that family impact and also looks at academic impact, financial impact and staff impact, just to name a few.

The literature review portion of the study states that in some out of state districts, families actually found the fifth day costs a wash since they were saving money on child care the rest of the week because of the longer school days.

The full study will be presented at the school board Thursday at 5 p.m. at the District Administration Center, 6330 W. Thunderbird Rd., Glendale, AZ.