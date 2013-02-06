Students show support for ASU professor battling cancer

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Some students at Arizona State University have been showing their support for a professor battling pancreatic cancer.



The usually gold A on "A" Mountain in Tempe sported a different color last April after Sid Bacon, 57, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.



He is a one-year survivor and is being treated at Scottsdale Healthcare's Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center.



Bacon continues to have the support of his family, the ASU faculty and his students.



In addition to painting the 60-foot-tall "A" purple last spring, on Wednesday "Team Bacon" lined his route to the cancer center with signs of encouragement as he went in for more chemotherapy.



"So now we have Team Bacon signs up all over the country and abroad, as well," Bacon said. "The support has just been overwhelming."



Purple is the color of pancreatic cancer awareness ribbons and, coincidentally, Scottsdale Healthcare’s color.



Pancreatic cancer is a deadly disease, but Scottsdale Healthcare spokesman Keith Jones said researchers just reported results of a study that improves one-year survival rates by 59 percent and doubles the two-year survival rate.