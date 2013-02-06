Product Packaging Pros & Cons

A lot of beauty brands are coming up with creative packaging to be different and unique when it comes to vying for your beauty dollar. And I’m not just talking about pretty boxes, but I have also noticed that beauty products now have different applicators, too. So I put a bunch to the test to see which work well due to the packaging and which items don’t work because of the differences. Take a look to see what I found, so that you can stay on your beauty budget when it comes to sorting through the many beauty products that fill the store shelves.



Hair Product Packaging



*Splat Hair Chalk – This is certainly unique. Instead of applying temporary hair color with a spray can, this product has the consistency of chalk that slides on dry hair that is first sprayed with a little hair spray. I like this because you don't inhale the chemicals that spray out of hair color products that come in a can. Our gal pals that tried it had mixed reviews, but if you are looking for an alternative to the can, it is worth trying, but again it did have mixed reviews. This sells at Walgreens for $7.99.



*Scunci Hair Chalk – This similar hair color chalk is similar to the Splat brand, but it also comes with a small gliding tool that enables the user to glide the slider over the hair, similar to a flat iron. This action dispenses the color on each strand of hair. We prefer this one over the Splat brand because we like the application tool and the small size makes it also nice for travel. This sells at Walgreens for $7.99.



*Goody Simply Styles Spin Pin – When this updo tool by Goody came out, I was looking forward to giving it a try. Unfortunately, even though the packaging promotes three simple styles, I struggled with each suggested style. My friends that have also tried it give it a thumbs down. So save your money on this one and instead use good old fashioned bobby pins.



Eyes



*Revlon Photoready Primer Shadow + Sparkle -- I like this one because the shadows are displayed like an eye lid, so it is easy to see where each shade is applied. Plus this new palette includes a primer, three pretty eye shadow shades and a sparkle top coat. For a multi-dimensional shimmery finish, the sparkle top coat can be applied on top of the shadows. This product can also be used wet to get more color intensity, so I like that this one palette provides multiple options. So this is good packaging with a good product inside and it sells for $9.99 at Walgreens.



Face/Skin Stuff



*Soho Petal Pop Beauty Sponges – This latex free flower-shaped makeup sponge set is really pretty to look at and soft to use, but you only get six sponges and it costs $5.49. For only $3.79, you get 32 sponges if you buy the plain looking Studio 35 Beauty Cosmetic Wedges with Vitamin E. So to stay on your beauty budget, skip the pretty packaging that Soho gives you and stick with the better valued Studio 35 brand. However, the Soho sponges are nice, so if you are putting together a gift beauty basket, the Soho brand in a nice option.



*Olay Fresh Effects Cleansing System – This one is interesting because it sports a power brush, that turns on and off, that is designed to fit facial contours and deep clean in and around the T-zone, hair line and nose for full-face cleansing. I like the design of the brush and I like the cleansing formula. If your skin tends to flake in dry weather, like mine does, this tool works great because it gently exfoliates the dry skin flakes away to leave your face smooth and cleansed. It also helps control oil production, so I found this perfect for combination skin types. It works and is sold in drug stores for $14.99.



*EOS Shave Cream -- This shaving cream for women comes with a pump dispenser and because of that, I didn't like it. The bottle says you can shave wet or dry with this product, but I found that I did need to add water as the shaving solution came out thick, but not foamy, like I prefer. And I didn't like the small amount that is dispersed that feels more like lotion than a creamy shaving cream. I did like the lavender jasmine scent, but that's it, so I won't be buying this again. I prefer the traditional shaving cream that comes out of a can and has a foamy consistency.



*Colorescience Sunforgettable Mineral Powder SPF 50 Brush ($60, available through licensed physicians and luxury spas, visit www.Colorescience.com for locations) -- This product is the first SPF 30 & 50 mineral powder with broad spectrum UVA and UVB sun protection. It is a lightweight mineral powder with a barely-there feel that provides a non-irritating, instant UVA and UVB sun protection and a light, foundation coverage. The self-dispensing powder brush makes this sheer formula easy to apply and reapply throughout the day. So I like the sun protection it provides and the brush gives you a nice and light application that makes for a natural looking appearance.



*Weleda Body Lotion ($16.50, Whole Foods Markets and usa.weleda.com) -- Weleda, the pioneer of 100% certified natural skin care made with, organic and Biodynamic ingredients, introduces four new body lotions that are packaged in unique, recyclable and environmentally friendly design. I like that the packaging is earth-friendly. I also like the airless pump that shields the new formulas from pollutants. Plus it disperses just the right amount.



*SkinMedica TNS Essential Serum ($260, available through licensed physicians and medically supervised spas, visit SkinMedica.com for locations) This not only has fancy packaging and a fancy price, but when the product is dispersed, two different shades of formula are visibly dispensed. The unique dual-chamber packaging allows the TNS formula to work synergistically with a potent blend of antioxidants, peptides and specialty ingredients to rejuvenate skin. This product is an all-in-one anti-aging formula that dramatically improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as skin tone and texture. Pricy for sure, but I did like the results, the fancy packaging and the unique application process. Because this is so expensive, I asked the company what makes this product so good. They told me that in a recent clinical study, 37 women aged 32 to 55 with mild to severe wrinkles, tried this twice a day for three months. 89% of the participants reported seeing a big improvement in overall skin tone and texture, so I like that the brand provides testing and statistics to back up the big price.



Nails

*Studio 35 Beauty Regular Nail Polish Remover Spill Proof Pump – This is one of my favorite finds. With a pump top, this nail polish remover doesn’t have to be poured out onto a cotton ball, so there are no messy spills. I have seen similar brands at the professional nail salons, so it is nice that we can buy one ourselves now at Walgreens for only $3.79.



*Revlon Nail Art Expressionist Nail Enamel – This double-headed nail polish set delivers. You get two colors in one package, with one side that has the polish and the other side that sports a different applicator that enables you to paint nail art on your nails. It is durable and packs nicely for travel. Sold at Walgreens for $8.99.





So there are some of my picks and pans when it comes to beauty product packaging. Do you have a favorite?




