Man pleads guilty to building bike jumps in Coconino National Forest

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- A Sedona man has admitted to illegally constructing mountain bike jumps on national forest land.

Tyler Gavigan was in Federal Magistrate Court Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to a criminal violation for unauthorized trail construction on the Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest.

Gavigan, who was cited last September, had cleared a large area of native plants and soil in order to create the jumps.

The area wound up needing extensive rehabilitation to prevent additional harm from soil erosion into nearby Oak Creek.

As part of his guilty plea, Gavigan will pay $500 in restitution to the U.S. Forest Service.

Gavigan is the third person in the past year to be convicted of constructing unauthorized trails on national forest land.

People who are caught committing such crimes face a fine of up to $5,000 and up to six months in jail.



