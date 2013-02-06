'War Horse' makes a stop at ASU Gammage

Posted: Updated:
By Content Creator By Content Creator
By Content Creator By Content Creator
By Content Creator By Content Creator
By Content Creator By Content Creator
By Content Creator By Content Creator

TEMPE, Ariz. -- With the film receiving six Academy Award nominations and the Broadway play receiving five Tony Awards, "War Horse" is a must-see at ASU Gammage. 

Life-sized puppets bring these horses to life in the production that takes place in England during World War I. A young boy separated from his beloved horse goes on a journey to find him and bring him home.

The "Broadway at Gammage" production "War Horse" will run through Feb. 10 with a wine tasting added for Friday.

You can get more information and purchase tickets from the Gammage website