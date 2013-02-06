Arpaio to conduct training on school shootings

PHOENIX (AP) -- Metropolitan Phoenix's sheriff is planning a training exercise aimed at helping his volunteer posse members respond to school shootings.

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's exercise Saturday at a closed school site in suburban Fountain Hills will simulate scenarios for posse members who volunteered for patrols that the sheriff launched last month just outside schools to guard against shootings.

Action-film star and posse member Steven Seagal will serve as an instructor at the event.

The sheriff hopes to have as many as 400 posse members and another 100 volunteers known as reserve deputies participate in the patrols.

Critics say Arpaio launched the patrols to grab headlines.

Officers will portray gunmen during the training, while 25 teenagers will play the part of students.

Non-lethal projectile guns will be used in the exercise.