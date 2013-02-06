Ariz. man gets prison for assaulting park rangers

PHOENIX (AP) -- A Phoenix man convicted of assaulting two law enforcement officers at the Grand Canyon has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 43-year-old Anthony Keith Swint was given a 33-month sentence Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

Swint was found guilty last September by a federal jury in Prescott on two counts of assault on a federal officer.

Authorities say Swint was driving a tractor-trailer that got stuck near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon last March 21.

Park rangers were called to get Swint's rig back on the road. They say Swint cursed at the rangers and then fought with them.

Swint was accused of kicking both of the National Park rangers and biting one officer as they were trying to detain him.