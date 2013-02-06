Home Depot hiring thousands for seasonal positions

PHOENIX -- To help meet the demand of the busy spring season, The Home Depot has announced that they will be hiring 1,500 people for seasonal work at their Phoenix-area stores.

The home improvement retailer said this week that they plan to hire a total of 80,000 people across the U.S. for seasonal positions this spring.

The Home Depot’s seasonal openings are also a good opportunity for individuals looking for permanent positions. The company said approximately half of the seasonal hires made in 2012 turned into regular positions.

Those hired to work for the Home Depot will be given responsibilities based on their previous retail and home improvement experience, as well as the needs of each individual store.

People interested in applying for one of The Home Depot’s positions can visit careers.homedepot.com, select “In-Store Hourly” in Phoenix, and then click “Search.”

The Home Depot also recently launched a new Online Military Skills Translator to help match military skills with positions available with the company.

The skills translator and a calendar of military hiring events can be found at careers.homedepot.com/military.

