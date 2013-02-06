Activists bring out 10-foot-tall bloody, caged pig to protest Walmart pork suppliers

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Protesters gathered outside of a Flagstaff Walmart Tuesday to inform shoppers of animal cruelty that was discovered at one of the retailer’s main pork suppliers.



Members of the national animal rights organization Mercy For Animals along with local activists stood outside of the retailer with signs that read “Walmart Tortures Pigs” and “Walmart Pork=Animal Abuse.” Joining them was a 10-foot-tall inflatable pig that was bloody with sores and confined to a narrow crate.



The protest comes after an undercover investigation that revealed abuse to pigs at a Christensen Farms facility in Minnesota.



“Walmart pork suppliers are guilty of horrific cruelty to animals,” said Phil Letten, the national campaign coordinator for Mercy For Animals. “Pork sold in Walmart stores comes from pigs who are abused, neglected and sentenced to lives of extreme confinement and deprivation in crates.”



The organization is calling on the retail giant to change policies with their pork suppliers by stopping the practice of keeping pigs in narrow crates.



“This is blatant animal abuse that no socially responsible corporation should be supporting,” Letten said. “If Walmart pork producers subjected dogs and cats to the array of standard abuses they inflict on pigs, they would be arrested and jailed on grounds of animal cruelty.”



The Humane Society provides a list of companies that have pledged to stop this, including Walmart competitors like Costco and Target.



“These tiny crates are so patently cruel that the practice has actually been banned in nine U.S. states,” Letten said. “Yet Walmart continues to sell pork from factory farms who use them.”



The footage shows this along with other horrific practices including slicing off the tails of piglets without painkillers. The footage can be found at http://walmartcruelty.com. Please note the footage is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.



A request put in to Walmart to comment on the allegations was not immediately returned.