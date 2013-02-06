2 People killed in plane crash at Casa Grande airport

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. -- Two people were killed when a small plane crashed just before noon on Wednesday morning at the Casa Grande airport, according to the assistant chief with the Casa Grande Fire Dept.

The pilot of the twin-engine turboprop plane was apparently doing touch-and-go maneuvers when the crash occurred near the runway.

The plane burst into flames killing both of the people who were on board.

"It looks like the plane exploded on impact," said 3TV news helicopter reporter Tammy Rose. "If they were doing touch-and-goes probably more than likely it was student on board and something just went terribly wrong."

Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the cause of the crash is unclear. He says an FAA investigator is en route to the scene.

The Casa Grande Municipal Airport is about 40 miles south of Phoenix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report