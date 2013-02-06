Valentine's Day gift idea: Male concept spa

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- If you're still trying to figure out what to get your man for Valentine's Day, how about sending him to a spa? Simplicity Simple Skin Care in Scottsdale is a male concept spa that offers a variety of treatments for men.

"It was designed for men by men," owner Stacey Grondahl said.

The salon opened in November and is centered around a men's skincare line called RAW.

"Raw has been formulated specifically for men using the best of nature and science," reads Simplicity Simple Skin Care's Facebook page.



Grondahl says men are often neglected, so this is her way of showing them they're not forgotten. While being pampered, there's music by artists like Johnny Cash and Frank Sinatra playing in the background.

"Men actually start snapping their fingers," Grondahl said. "It's really entertaining."

"I think it's a great gift," said Michael Marino, now a fan the male concept spa. "I would've not thought about getting one. I was given one as a gift and I came back for more. It's very relaxing... I think guys are coming to the realization that we need to start taking care of ourselves."

You can buy a Valentine's Day special called "The Tequila Shooter," a 30-minute treatment, for only $20.

Simplicity Simple Skin Care is located at 4375 N. 75th St., next door to American Junkie. for more information, call 480-686-8538.



