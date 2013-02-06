GMAZ playlist: Wednesday, Feb. 6

Posted: Updated:
By Catherine Holland By Catherine Holland

440a    Rockin Robin, Bobby Day
450a    Modern Love, David Bowie
454a    Yeah 3x, Chris Brown
456a    Doowutchyalike, Digital Underground
514a    Candy, Cameo
545a    Let it Whip, Dazz Band
611a    What Part of Forever, Cee Lo
614a    My Hooptie, Sir Mix-A-Lot
628a    My Everything, Barry White
654a    Basketball, Lil Bow Wow
700a    Old Time Rock N Roll, Bob Seger
730a    You Give Me Something, Jamiroquai
800a    Copacabana, Barry Manilow
809a    Boogie Wonderland, Earth Wind & Fire
811a    Commotion, CCR
829a    Tonight is the Night, Outasight
843a    Opposite of Me, Josh Kelley
851a    Daylight, Maroon 5
853a    Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe, Barry White
859a    Magic, B.o.B.
944a    Get Off of My Cloud, Rolling Stones
958a    Love's Holiday, Earth Wind & Fire

>>> Past playlists