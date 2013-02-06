GMAZ playlist: Wednesday, Feb. 6

GMAZ playlist: Wednesday, Feb. 6Posted: Updated:
440a Rockin Robin, Bobby Day
450a Modern Love, David Bowie
454a Yeah 3x, Chris Brown
456a Doowutchyalike, Digital Underground
514a Candy, Cameo
545a Let it Whip, Dazz Band
611a What Part of Forever, Cee Lo
614a My Hooptie, Sir Mix-A-Lot
628a My Everything, Barry White
654a Basketball, Lil Bow Wow
700a Old Time Rock N Roll, Bob Seger
730a You Give Me Something, Jamiroquai
800a Copacabana, Barry Manilow
809a Boogie Wonderland, Earth Wind & Fire
811a Commotion, CCR
829a Tonight is the Night, Outasight
843a Opposite of Me, Josh Kelley
851a Daylight, Maroon 5
853a Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe, Barry White
859a Magic, B.o.B.
944a Get Off of My Cloud, Rolling Stones
958a Love's Holiday, Earth Wind & Fire