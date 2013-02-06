Crews removing thousands of dead fish from Tempe Town Lake

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Valley's recent cold snap is causing quite a stink at Tempe Town Lake.



Crews have been busy clearing out thousands of dead fish.



The tilapia are used to warmer weather and could not survive the cold temperatures.



They're showing up now because it takes about two weeks for the dead fish to rise to the surface.



Experts say there's little effect on the environment or people.



"It's usually not a major impact other than it doesn't look real nice and sometimes doesn't smell very nice," said Rick Amalfi, vice president of Aquatic Consulting &Testing.



The cleanup is expected to be completed by the end of the week.



While some of the dead tilapia originated in Town Lake, rain and water flow brought the majority from Indian Bend Wash and the Salt River.

