Tempe appliance store employee shot during robbery; 3 suspects sought

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Tempe appliance store.



An employee was shot during the robbery at the Discount Appliance store near University Drive and 48th Street on Jan. 19. The victim suffered a non life-threatening injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment.



The suspects fled the area and have not been located.



One suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with a mustache and wearing a yellow polo-style shirt with horizontal stripes, blue jeans and tan work boots.



The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with short "buzzed" hair, wearing blue jeans and a black long-sleeve shirt under a white shirt with an "X" design and words on the front.



The third suspect is described as a white male with short dark hair and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.



Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and/or indictment of the suspects.



Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, toll free at 1-800-343-TIPS or silentwitness.org.

