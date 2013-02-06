Travel tips from real-life globetrotter

PHOENIX -- Few people have seen more of the world than Lee Abbamonte. At age 34, the travel blogger and adventurer has visited more than 300 countries.

Abbamonte began to set his sights on trying to set the record to become the youngest American to visit every country back in 2006, but he says working on Wall Street at the time of the Sept. 11 attacks really got him focused on travel.

"It kind of inspired me to start traveling more, and live your life, because you never know what's going to happen," Abbamonte said.

Some of Abbamonte's most memorable destinations are a bit off the beaten path. His must-see locations include Namibia, home to the world's largest sand dune, and the unique landscapes of Bolivia.

"I'm really into natural beauty," he said. "I love hiking and just seeing the world at its best."

He also visited Libya during the revolution.

For those looking to beat their own path across the planet, Abbamonte offers a few tips and tricks.

Research, research, research: Know where you're going and try to visit several nations within a region at once. Also, memorize your map and pay special attention to where you'll be crossing borders Travel visas: Most nations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East require visas. Some are expensive, while others take quite a while to obtain. Have a general plan: Be flexible, but know your options so you don't get stuck in the middle of nowhere. Carry cash and have access to more money: Always have cash in several denominations. There are always costs you can never account for ahead of time. Learn the basics in several languages: While many people speak at least some English, knowing the basics in any country you are in can be a huge boost to your experience and your ability to get things accomplished.

