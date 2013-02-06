Mark Hummels remembered as best kind of lawyer, person

PHOENIX -- From loving father and husband to respected attorney, Mark Hummels, killed last week following a mediation meeting, was remembered Tuesday for his ability to impact and inspire.



“My brother left his mark on all of us,” said David Hummels, who spoke before a crowd of more than 1,000 at the memorial service.



“I loved him and looked up to him his whole life,” Hummels said.



Mark Hummels started his career as a reporter in New Mexico then went on to law school at the University of Arizona. Although still in the early stages of his legal career, Hummels had already earned many accolades.



Hummels earned the highest score on the Arizona bar exam, was recognized by “Benchmark Litigation” as a “future star” in litigation, and served as president of the Phoenix Chapter of the Federal Bar Association.



“His touch was great not only in this legal community but across the nation,” said Robert DeSousa, president of the Federal Bar Association, who flew in from Pennsylvania for the service.



Hummels died after being shot while on the job. Phoenix police say suspected gunman Arthur Harmon opened fire following a mediation meeting, killing Hummels and his client, CEO Steve Singer, whom he was representing in a lawsuit. Singer was laid to rest on Sunday.



“It does make it all the more tragic, in pursuing peacemaking this could happen,” said Osborn Maledon colleague David Rosenbaum.



“He had such a long rising arc before him,” said another colleague, Randy Nelson.



Colleagues describe Hummels as the “best kind of lawyer,” both brilliant and caring to the core.



“He was a gentle soul, someone who always took care of people,” said Ronda Fisk of Osborn Maledon. “One of the remembrances we received was from someone who happened to be walking by on the street and asked Mark what he did. He said he was a lawyer and the person said, ‘Oh, I need a layer.’ Mark helped the person pro bono.”



As colleagues and loved ones grieve, his brother says Hummels gave until the very end.



“Last Thursday as he lay in the hospital bed, his body failing and the organ recovery team hurrying to do their work ... he rallied,” David Hummels said. “He stayed with us long enough that the recovery team could do what was needed, so more lives could be saved.”



Memorial funds have been set up in Mark’s memory and for his children. For more information go to http://omlaw.com.

