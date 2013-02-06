Ceiling collapse outside Phoenix College classroom

PHOENIX (AP) -- There are no reported injuries after ceiling collapsed outside a Phoenix College classroom building.

The campus is located at 1202 West Thomas Road.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say a piece attached to an outdoor ceiling tore off the building about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the incident occurred in a campus building used for communications and reading classes.

Officials say the ceiling piece is attached to the building, meaning the actual building isn't compromised.

There's no immediate word on why the ceiling collapsed, although the Phoenix area had heavy rainfall in recent weeks.