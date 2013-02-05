NM fugitive rapist awaits return after arrest in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) -- A convicted New Mexico sex offender is in custody in Arizona and awaiting extradition a week after he cut off his GPS bracelet and fled.

The U.S. Marshals Service says a law enforcement task force apprehended 37-year-old Chris Harrison Yesslith at a Phoenix apartment complex on Monday.

According to the Marshals Service, Yesslith was granted conditional parole from the New Mexico Corrections Department last July. He had been serving sentences on convictions for rape and other charges crimes committed in 2008.

The Marshal's Service says Yesslith was required to register as a sex offender and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.

The service says Yesslith used shears to cut off the bracelet on Jan. 27 in Albuquerque.

