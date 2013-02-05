Phoenix weather: Cool change for the weekend

PHOENIX -- Temperatures around metro Phoenix have been running in the mid-70s on Tuesday. But by the weekend, expect highs to drop into the 50s with a chance for scattered showers, especially on Saturday.



We continue to monitor a storm system developing in the Gulf of Alaska. For sure, we're going to see rather breezy conditions on Friday as the cold front moves in and, for sure, we're going to see vastly colder temperatures. But the big question with this storm continues to be how much moisture will be see? Right now, the answer is not much.



While the snow level will drop to 4,000 feet as the cold air moves in, major snow accumulations are not expected. We'll probably see 2 to 4 inches of snow in some locations. And in the Valley, even with a chance for scattered showers Saturday and Sunday, we're expecting very light rainfall amounts. If we get one-fourth inch, that will be a surprise at this point.



