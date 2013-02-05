Alicia Markham Alicias Deals

Alicia Markham is a frugal stay-at-home mom of two kids (8 and 7) who is passionate about saving money. She realized there are so many great ways to save money, you just have to know about them. She started her blog, Alicia's Deals in AZ, in 2010 to help everyone "live life better for less".



Alicia's Deals in AZ has been awarded the Phoenix Magazine Best of the Valley Reader's Choice Award for Best Blog/Best Website for three years in a row and was featured as one of the top 25 money saving blogs in the country by Circle of Moms.



Alicia graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of of Journalism and Mass Communications at Arizona State University and loves that doing weekly segments allows her to combine her broadcasting background and love for saving money.







