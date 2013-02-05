Scottsdale police seek suspect in drive-by shooting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Scottsdale police are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting .

The shooting happened on Jan. 27 at 3:00 a.m. in south Scottsdale.

A19 year old man says he was driving on Drinkwater Boulevard near Osborn Road, when someone in a passenger truck fired multiple shots at his car.

The victim told police he thinks the shooting was related to an earlier fight involving one of his friends at the nearby Afterlife nightclub.

The victim was shot in the arm, but his injuries were not life threatening.

The suspect vehicle is described as dark gray or black truck with at least two Hispanic male occupants.